Huge boost for Featherstone Rovers as Dane Chisholm wins appeal against long ban: Stand-off cleared to play in Championship campaign
Featherstone Rovers have received a huge boost on the eve of the new Betfred Championship season, with the news star stand-off Dane Chisholm has had an eight-game ban lifted.
The Australian-born playmaker was suspended after an RFL operational rules tribunal decided he had used discriminatory language against an Oldham staff member during a game last August.
Chisholm denied the accusation and Rovers launched an appeal, which has now been upheld.
That means Chisholm has had his name cleared and is available for the start of Rovers' Championship campaign which begins at York City Knights on Monday.
An RFL statement confirmed: “An operational rules appeals tribunal last night [Thursday] overturned an eight-match suspension which had been imposed on Dane Chisholm of Featherstone Rovers at an operational rules tribunal last month.
“Chisholm was found not guilty of the offence for which he had been charged, and the matter is now closed.”
In the club’s own statement, Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers said: “We are pleased the panel have reversed their decision.
“This is a clear vindication of both the club and of Dane as an individual.
“We’re grateful for the help of our legal team in this matter.
“This has been a difficult period for Dane and his family [and] the club will continue to provide its full support.”
In a message on Twitter, Chisholm said he is “happy to be able to move past this and focus on achieving our goals this season”.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.