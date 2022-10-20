IMAGE GALLERY: 11 pictures from Eastmoor Dragons' Pennine League win over King Cross
Eastmoor Dragons started like a house on fire on their way to a 26-6 Pennine League success against King Cross Park.
They were ahead from the third minute and scored five first half tries.
Although the second half proved more frustrating the Dragons did more than enough to stay top of Division Three.
Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture action from their latest success and here’s a look at his images from the game.
