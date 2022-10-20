News you can trust since 1852
Goalkicker Connor Hovell registered a personal 14 points haul in his first game since rejoining Eastmoor Dragons as they beat King Cross.

IMAGE GALLERY: 11 pictures from Eastmoor Dragons' Pennine League win over King Cross

Eastmoor Dragons started like a house on fire on their way to a 26-6 Pennine League success against King Cross Park.

By Tony Harber
9 minutes ago

They were ahead from the third minute and scored five first half tries.

Although the second half proved more frustrating the Dragons did more than enough to stay top of Division Three.

Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture action from their latest success and here’s a look at his images from the game.

