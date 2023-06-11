News you can trust since 1852
James Lockwood on a powerful drive for Featherstone Rovers in their game against Toulouse. Picture: Rob Hare

IN PICTURES: 20 images from a tough night for Featherstone Rovers against Toulouse

Featherstone Rovers remain six points clear at the top of the Betfred Championship, but received a wake-up call as they suffered their first league defeat of the season against Toulouse.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 11th Jun 2023, 21:50 BST

Sean Long’s men had won all of their first 13 Championship games in 2023 before a 36-18 defeat to their French visitors ended their perfect record.

Head coach Long had said before the game that he expected the second half of his side’s season to be much tougher than the first and he was proved right immediately, although Rovers did manage to score four tries through Craig Hall, Luke Briscoe, John Davies and Chris Hankinson.

Photographers Rob Hare and Kev Creighton were at the Millennium Stadium for the game and here’s a look at their images:

Fans packed into the stand for Featherstone Rovers' big game against Toulouse.

1. Packed stand

Fans packed into the stand for Featherstone Rovers' big game against Toulouse. Photo: Kev Creighton

Brad Day leads the cheers as Chris Hankinson touches down for a Featherstone Rovers try.

2. Try cheer

Brad Day leads the cheers as Chris Hankinson touches down for a Featherstone Rovers try. Photo: Kev Creighton

Jack Bussey gets a pass away off the ground to send Craig Hall free.

3. Getting a pass away

Jack Bussey gets a pass away off the ground to send Craig Hall free. Photo: Rob Hare

Luke Briscoe does a dance of delight after scoring a try.

4. Dancing Luke

Luke Briscoe does a dance of delight after scoring a try. Photo: Kev Creighton

