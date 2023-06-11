IN PICTURES: 20 images from a tough night for Featherstone Rovers against Toulouse

Sean Long’s men had won all of their first 13 Championship games in 2023 before a 36-18 defeat to their French visitors ended their perfect record.

Head coach Long had said before the game that he expected the second half of his side’s season to be much tougher than the first and he was proved right immediately, although Rovers did manage to score four tries through Craig Hall, Luke Briscoe, John Davies and Chris Hankinson.