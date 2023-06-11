IN PICTURES: 20 images from a tough night for Featherstone Rovers against Toulouse
Featherstone Rovers remain six points clear at the top of the Betfred Championship, but received a wake-up call as they suffered their first league defeat of the season against Toulouse.
Sean Long’s men had won all of their first 13 Championship games in 2023 before a 36-18 defeat to their French visitors ended their perfect record.
Head coach Long had said before the game that he expected the second half of his side’s season to be much tougher than the first and he was proved right immediately, although Rovers did manage to score four tries through Craig Hall, Luke Briscoe, John Davies and Chris Hankinson.
Photographers Rob Hare and Kev Creighton were at the Millennium Stadium for the game and here’s a look at their images:
