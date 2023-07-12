Featherstone Rovers Women were in winning action at the Millennium Stadium when they lifted the Natalie Harrowell Cup for their efforts in a 46-0 success against Bradford Bulls’ women’s side.

In a poignant display of solidarity and remembrance, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls turned their Betfred Women’s Super League match into a memorial match dedicated to the memory of Natalie Harrowell.

The match stood as a testament to the enduring memory of Natalie and the profound effect one person can have on a community.

Natalie was a celebrated figure within the rugby league community, she left an indelible mark on the sport. A talented athlete and an inspiration to many, her tragic passing has left a void that will be felt for years to come.

Known for her unwavering dedication and unwavering commitment to her team, Harrowell represented both Featherstone Rovers and England during her career, earning the admiration and respect of fans and fellow players.

The memorial match between Rovers and the Bulls served as a fitting tribute to Natalie Harrowell's contributions to the world of rugby league.

Here’s some images from the day, courtesy of photographers John Victor and Josh Harper:

Featherstone Rovers' winning team celebrates.

Brogan Churm dives over for one of her three tries against Bradford Bulls Women.

Brogan Churm celebrates with Tally Bryer.

Chloe Billington charges in to score a try.