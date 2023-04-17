News you can trust since 1852
Normanton Knights on the attack against Wigan St Judes.

IN PICTURES: Normanton Knights in winning action against Wigan St Judes

​Normanton Knights moved up the Division Two table when they recorded their second win of the season in the Impact Performance National Conference League – and photographers Scott Merrylees were there to capture the action.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Both sides had won one and lost three of their previous league games this season, but the home game represented a chance for the Knights to get their campaign moving in the right direction.

They took it with both hands, winning 38-22 despite having Connor Wilson sin-binned for a high tackle in seeking to prevent Reece Stanton’s score as half-time approached.

Callum Silcock’s conversion of that try, following his goals for previous touchdowns by James Worthington and Declan Parkinson, left Judes just 22-18 adrift.

But the Knights eased clear after the break when Joe Crossland, Nathan Marshall and Clark Thompson all charged in for further tries with Charlie Barker finishing with five goals.

Thompson was then red-carded for an alleged `elbow to the head’ and Lewis Melling grabbed a consolation try for Wigan.

St Judes themselves had Jacob Dugdale sent off after the final whistle for alleged abuse of the referee.

The Knights had opened well with a try by Wilson before Stuart Biscomb, Alfie Beresford and Kieran Hinchcliffe all crossed the line in a good attacking display in the opening half.

Here’s a look at images from the game:

Charging in for a match clinching try.

1. Normanton Knights v Wigan St Judes

Charging in for a match clinching try. Photo: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights full-back Connor Wilson holds off a would-be Wigan St Judes tackler.

2. Normanton Knights v Wigan St Judes

Normanton Knights full-back Connor Wilson holds off a would-be Wigan St Judes tackler. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Normanton Knights players celebrate scoring a try.

3. Normanton Knights v Wigan St Judes

Normanton Knights players celebrate scoring a try. Photo: Rob Hare

Stu Biscomb plunges over for a try.

4. Normanton Knights v Wigan St Judes

Stu Biscomb plunges over for a try. Photo: Rob Hare

