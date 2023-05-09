IN PICTURES: Normanton Knights move up table with victory over Myton Warriors

Jake Crossland puts a kick in. Picture: Rob Hare

The Knights also moved up the table ahead of Saddleworth and Barrow Island thanks to their 46-20 victory – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

Myton were only 24-20 behind with 10 minutes left, but Normanton closed with four unanswered tries – with Jake Crossland, Alex Barker, Joe Crossland and Clark Thompson all going over and Jake Crossland taking his total to five goals.

Elliot Davey had bagged a brace in the first half, when Connor Wilson, Kieran Bailey and Kieran Hinchcliffe also crossed the line for the hosts.

Driving forward.

Myton missed out despite two Tyler Fisher tries and one from Jack Wallis and John Hobman, supported by a couple of Kris Walker conversions.

Here’s a look at Rob’s pictures from the match:

Crunch time.

Jake Crossland landed five goals.

Pointing the way closer to the posts as Normanton Knights' Elliot Davey is about to score a try.

Elliot Davey dives over for one of his two tries.

Connor Wilson looks for a gap.

Try time for Kieran Hinchcliffe.

Kieran Hinchcliffe celebrates his try with teammates.

No way through.

Forward battle.

One-on-one.

Connor Wilson celebrates after a try is awarded.

Held up.

All wrapped up.

Looking to make ground.