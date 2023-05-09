IN PICTURES: Normanton Knights move up table with victory over Myton Warriors
Normanton Knights are out of the bottom three in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL after exchanging roles with Myton Warriors who they defeated at The Graveyard.
The Knights also moved up the table ahead of Saddleworth and Barrow Island thanks to their 46-20 victory – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.
Myton were only 24-20 behind with 10 minutes left, but Normanton closed with four unanswered tries – with Jake Crossland, Alex Barker, Joe Crossland and Clark Thompson all going over and Jake Crossland taking his total to five goals.
Elliot Davey had bagged a brace in the first half, when Connor Wilson, Kieran Bailey and Kieran Hinchcliffe also crossed the line for the hosts.
Myton missed out despite two Tyler Fisher tries and one from Jack Wallis and John Hobman, supported by a couple of Kris Walker conversions.
Here’s a look at Rob’s pictures from the match: