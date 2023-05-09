News you can trust since 1852
IN PICTURES: Normanton Knights move up table with victory over Myton Warriors

Normanton Knights are out of the bottom three in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL after exchanging roles with Myton Warriors who they defeated at The Graveyard.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 9th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Jake Crossland puts a kick in. Picture: Rob Hare
Jake Crossland puts a kick in. Picture: Rob Hare

The Knights also moved up the table ahead of Saddleworth and Barrow Island thanks to their 46-20 victory – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

Myton were only 24-20 behind with 10 minutes left, but Normanton closed with four unanswered tries – with Jake Crossland, Alex Barker, Joe Crossland and Clark Thompson all going over and Jake Crossland taking his total to five goals.

Elliot Davey had bagged a brace in the first half, when Connor Wilson, Kieran Bailey and Kieran Hinchcliffe also crossed the line for the hosts.

Driving forward.
Driving forward.
Myton missed out despite two Tyler Fisher tries and one from Jack Wallis and John Hobman, supported by a couple of Kris Walker conversions.

Here’s a look at Rob’s pictures from the match:

Crunch time.
Crunch time.
Jake Crossland landed five goals.
Jake Crossland landed five goals.
Pointing the way closer to the posts as Normanton Knights' Elliot Davey is about to score a try.
Pointing the way closer to the posts as Normanton Knights' Elliot Davey is about to score a try.
Elliot Davey dives over for one of his two tries.
Elliot Davey dives over for one of his two tries.
Connor Wilson looks for a gap.
Connor Wilson looks for a gap.
Try time for Kieran Hinchcliffe.
Try time for Kieran Hinchcliffe.
Kieran Hinchcliffe celebrates his try with teammates.
Kieran Hinchcliffe celebrates his try with teammates.
No way through.
No way through.
Forward battle.
Forward battle.
One-on-one.
One-on-one.
Connor Wilson celebrates after a try is awarded.
Connor Wilson celebrates after a try is awarded.
Held up.
Held up.
All wrapped up.
All wrapped up.
Looking to make ground.
Looking to make ground.
Making a break.
Making a break.
