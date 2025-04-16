IN PICTURES: Thornhill Trojans in action against Clock Face Miners

The Trojans showed promise in their first half display, but were unable to kick on and lost 26-6 and have now been beaten in three times from their first five matches.
1 / 5
The Trojans showed promise in their first half display, but were unable to kick on and lost 26-6 and have now been beaten in three times from their first five matches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.