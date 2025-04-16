Callum Camble and Harvey Roberts combine to stop Clock Face Miners. Picture: Rachel HodgsonCallum Camble and Harvey Roberts combine to stop Clock Face Miners. Picture: Rachel Hodgson
Callum Camble and Harvey Roberts combine to stop Clock Face Miners. Picture: Rachel Hodgson

IN PICTURES: Thornhill Trojans in action against Clock Face Miners

Here’s a look at images from Thornhill Trojans’ home game against Clock Face Miners in Division Two of the National Conference League, as captured by Rachel Hodgson.

The Trojans showed promise in their first half display, but were unable to kick on and lost 26-6 and have now been beaten in three times from their first five matches.

Thornhill Trojans try scorer against Clock Face Miners Ciaran Costello. Picture: Rachel Hodgson

1. Thornhill Trojans v Clock Face Miners

Thornhill Trojans try scorer against Clock Face Miners Ciaran Costello. Picture: Rachel Hodgson Photo: Rachel Hodgson

Sam Ratcliffe looks to kick a goal.

2. Thornhill Trojans v Clock Face Miners

Sam Ratcliffe looks to kick a goal. Photo: Rachel Hodgson

Mikey Greensmith helps wrap up a Clock Face Miners player. Picture: Rachel Hodgson

3. Thornhill Trojans v Clock Face Miners

Mikey Greensmith helps wrap up a Clock Face Miners player. Picture: Rachel Hodgson Photo: Rachel Hodgson

Jordan Ward looks to get the Trojans moving.

4. Thornhill Trojans v Clock Face Miners

Jordan Ward looks to get the Trojans moving. Photo: Rachel Hodgson

