Injury-hit Castleford Tigers boost squad number with loan signing of Louis Senior

After their thrashing by Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup head coach Craig Lingard spoke about the need to bring in more players, particularly an outside back, with the Tigers short on numbers with more than 10 first teamers currently sidelined.

And he has now moved to bring in Hull KR winger Louis Senior – twin brother of Innes who is already at Castleford – on an initial two-week loan deal.

An Ireland international, having played three times for his country, scoring six tries, he has previously played for Huddersfield Giants, turning out 43 times for them, scoring 25, tries and has made 18 appearances for Hull KR since joining in 2023, scoring eight tries.

New Castleford Tigers loan signing Louis Senior in action for Huddersfield Giants.

The Tigers were without a dozen players and had only one recognised winger available for last Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan Warriors and will be low on numbers again for this Friday’s Super League rematch at the DW Stadium. They are looking at other players to bring in, but an outside back was the priority.

“Louis is someone we’ve been looking at for a while and it’s always important when looking to strengthen your squad to bring in players that fit,” said Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson.

"There’s no better example than Louis fitting in that being at the club with his twin brother Innes who has done a great job for us since he came in.

"I’ve known and coached against the twins for a long time so I know the type of people they are and what they bring. When we had the opportunity to bring Louis in we jumped at the chance.

“I want to thank his agent and Hull KR for getting this done for at least two weeks.

“We had 17 fit players against Wigan, some long-term and some that will be back in the next three to four weeks. We have to improve our squad in terms of numbers as well as bringing in quality players so we’re continuously looking for additions and working hard to identify players to bring in.

"There will be some changes to the squad moving forward.”

Louis said: “I’ve been looking for some game time and Cas have been unlucky with injuries and looking to bring someone in. Obviously with my brother being there, he told me the lads are a good bunch so I’m looking forward to the move, it should be enjoyable.

“I’m excited to be linking up with Innes again. Playing with your family is something to tell the kids about in the future.