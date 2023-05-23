The Belle Vue club have confirmed that centre Croft has signed a deal to return to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Croft, who came through Wakefield’s youth system, left Trinity when his contract expired at the end of 2022 and he could not agree new terms with the club.

He went on to have a stint in Australia, with Wynnum Manly Seagulls, while contract issues were sorted out back home.

Jack Croft has returned to Wakefield Trinity on a deal until the end of the season. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 22-year-old made his Trinity debut in the Challenge Cup quarter-final against St Helens in 2019, scoring a try just 10 minutes into his first senior rugby league game. He went on to make a further 21 appearances for the club.

Now back in Wakefield, he is eager to get started again and keen to work under head coach Mark Applegarth who he knows well.

“I’m really pleased to be back at Wakefield and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead,” said Croft.

“It was good to be back at training this morning amongst the lads and our sole focus is on preparing for Catalans at the weekend.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career to date working under Mash (Mark Applegarth), so I’m looking forward to working with him in the first team environment.

“I’ll be giving everything for the cause and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the boys.”

Trinity head coach Applegarth added: “I’m delighted that we have managed to get Jack Croft back at the club.

“He’s a player that I know well and I’ve had him since his scholarship days, so I’m really looking forward to working with him again.