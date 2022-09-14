Jai Whitbread signs new Wakefield Trinity deal after being delighted with fans' backing

Trinity are delighted that the impressive 24-year-old prop has extended his stay at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Whitbread joined Wakefield ahead of the 2022 season and was one of the team’s most consistent performers with his displays earning him two major trophies at Trinity’s annual awards evening.

He made 23 appearances in his first season at the club and paid tribute to the fans’ support throughout the season.

Jai Whitbread has signed a new three-year deal with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He said: “The fan base was massive for me last year.

“It’s an unreal feeling when you’re out there and the crowd are behind you. And when the team are playing well too, it creates a massive buzz.

“There were loads of good moments last year that I want to experience again in the coming seasons and I’m really looking forward to that.

“Personally, I want to just play my best football for the club and see where that takes me.