Jai Whitbread signs new Wakefield Trinity deal after being delighted with fans' backing
Australian Jai Whitbread has cited Wakefield Trinity supporters as a major factor in him signing a new deal to stay with the Belle Vue club for at least three more years.
Trinity are delighted that the impressive 24-year-old prop has extended his stay at the club until the end of the 2025 season.
Whitbread joined Wakefield ahead of the 2022 season and was one of the team’s most consistent performers with his displays earning him two major trophies at Trinity’s annual awards evening.
He made 23 appearances in his first season at the club and paid tribute to the fans’ support throughout the season.
He said: “The fan base was massive for me last year.
“It’s an unreal feeling when you’re out there and the crowd are behind you. And when the team are playing well too, it creates a massive buzz.
“There were loads of good moments last year that I want to experience again in the coming seasons and I’m really looking forward to that.
“Personally, I want to just play my best football for the club and see where that takes me.
"Collectively, you want silverware. I really want to strive to build something and work towards getting some silverware.”