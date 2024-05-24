Action from Featherstone Rovers' win at Dewsbury Rams last weekend. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Featherstone Rovers travel to Barrow Raiders on Sunday, May 26 (kick off 3pm) looking for a sixth consecutive victory in the Championship.

Rovers produced an emphatic comeback at bottom of the table Dewsbury Rams last weekend to make it five wins on the spin and head coach James Ford is expecting another “challenge” on his hands in Cumbria in Round 9.

He said: “Barrow have got some good players and a good coach. Their supporters will add to that as well. It is a fairly hostile place to go and play rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But we are looking forward to the challenge. The boys are in a good spot. They have been in a good spot all year.

“We understood why, and how, we lost a couple of games. The world hadn’t ended. We just need to fix one or two things up and we are on the way to doing that.”

After a week off due to the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup, Rovers sluggishly returned to action at FLAIR Stadium last Sunday against the Championship strugglers and found themselves 12-0 down in the first ten minutes.

However, 46 unanswered points gave Fev a comfortable win.

Asked if the mini-break helped, Ford replied:

“Mentally yes, the boys bounced back in last week and trained really well. But if you would have asked me that question after the first 20 minutes (at Dewsbury) I would have said, ‘No, they’re not having any more time off ever!’