James Hopkinson try earns Eastmoor Dragons well earned first point of season against Bentley

Eastmoor Dragons earned their first point of the season when they took on Bentley in the National Conference League.

And the upward progression continued with a hard fought 16-16 draw away to Bentley, who are one of the new additions to the Conference.

Eastmoor, fielding a youthful team featuring four under 18s, scored first with Ashley Allman scything through the Doncaster side’s defence to open the scoring on 27 minutes, having withstood a battering opening period as the opposition tried to bulldoze their way through with their big forwards.

Jordy Walker tagged on the extras to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons went further ahead on 36 minutes as panic and desperation by the home side saw them spill the ball close to their own line and the ever alert Clay Harnetty swooped up the ball to score, with the conversion failing to give a half-time 10-0 lead to the Moor.

On the resumption it was not long before Bentley, no doubt after an inspired head coach team talk, blasted their way over as big prop Jack Jarmolinski scored with Tom Flounders adding the extras.

The writing looked to be on the wall for Eastmoor as two quick tries on 65 and 69 minutes for Bentley, with Founders adding another conversion, put them in the driving seat at 16-10, in the lead for the first time.

Shaken by this response, the Dragons took the game to Bentley, however, inspired by players’ man of the match Jordan Walker and a pack that despite being stones lighter than their opposition forced their way back into contention.

Swift handling saw James Hopkinson pull the Moor back into the game as he dived over with several defenders hanging on to him to score. Jamie Deal added the conversion to make it all square on 74 minutes.

On the restart Jack Raby broke clear and raced away for what looked like a winning try only to be brought down yards short of the line by a last ditch tackle.

The game then ebbed and flowed with Jamie Deal going close with a drop-goal attempt followed by a Bentley attempt which dropped well short.

It was to end 16-16 and the Dragons had a first point on the board.