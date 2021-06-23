Joe Westerman turned down more lucrative offer from Wakefield Trinity to return to Castleford Tigers

Joe Westerman. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The 31-year-old, who made his professional debut with Castleford, has signed a two-year deal at Wheldon Road from 2022.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester who is out of contract at the end of the season, revealed that Westerman had received an offer to stay at Trinity but the lure of returning to the Tigers and the uncertainty surrounding his own situation likely convinced the forward to rejoin the Tigers,

"It is really disappointing. The lure of going back to Castleford has played a big part," said Chester.

"My situation as well, I couldn't give him an answer what was going on with my situation.

"He has done what is best for him and his family. He has turned down more money at Wakefield to go to Castleford.