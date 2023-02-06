An intriguing contest was expected before this West Yorkshire derby, with former Man of Steel, Luke Gale, making his highly-anticipated debut for the home side.

However, it was the ex-England international’s namesake, Gareth, who scored the game’s first try after 12 minutes.

Riley Dean, on a season-long loan at Fev, impressed throughout and touched down five minutes later. Brad Day and James Lockwood got in on the action before Dean added his second before half-time.

Rovers continued their rampant approach in the second half with Gale producing an acrobatic finish to make it 32-0 before McKenzie Yei extended the lead.