Keighley 0-50 Featherstone: Rovers romp to impressive win at Cougars
Featherstone Rovers ran in nine unanswered tries to rack up a half-century of points in their opening game of the season at newly-promoted Keighley Cougars.
An intriguing contest was expected before this West Yorkshire derby, with former Man of Steel, Luke Gale, making his highly-anticipated debut for the home side.
However, it was the ex-England international’s namesake, Gareth, who scored the game’s first try after 12 minutes.
Riley Dean, on a season-long loan at Fev, impressed throughout and touched down five minutes later. Brad Day and James Lockwood got in on the action before Dean added his second before half-time.
Rovers continued their rampant approach in the second half with Gale producing an acrobatic finish to make it 32-0 before McKenzie Yei extended the lead.
Josh Hardcastle and Caleb Aekins completed the scoring, while Chris Hankinson converted seven of the nine tries, as Fev started the season – and the Sean Long era – in style.