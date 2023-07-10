Kyle Cranswick stars as Fryston Warriors emerge victorious from top of table clash with Newsome Panthers

Newsome went into the Premier Division match in first place with Fryston in second, but it was the Warriors who ran out convincing 36-14 winners to keep their title bid very much alive.

Kieron Purdy opened the scoring for Fryston in the second minute when he dropped on the ball from a well weighted kick through from Kyle Cranswick.

Newsome replied in the 11th minute as centre Matteo Zaffino crashed over and with Finley Balbac adding the extras they were 6-4 ahead.

Kyle Cranswick was man of the match for Fryston Warriors against Newsome Panthers.

Their lead was only brief, however, as Fryston dominated the rest of the first half with tries from Rhys Owen, Kyle Cranswick, Lewis Birdsall plus two conversions kicked by Leyton Davies giving them a big lead of 20-4.

Newsome scored just before half-time with Kristian Burns getting over the whitewash for an unconverted try and it was 20-10 at half-time.

The Panthers then scored first in the second half with James Wallace going over, but the try was not converted and it was to prove their last score.

It was the Warriors who went on to dominate the rest of the game with Connor Jordan crossing, followed by Aaron Barlow.

Cranswick scored his second try and Davies kicked two more conversions to make the final score 36-14.

Fryston man of the match, sponsored by Metol Depot, went to Kyle Cranswick.