News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Kyle Cranswick stars as Fryston Warriors emerge victorious from top of table clash with Newsome Panthers

​Fryston Warriors produced one of their best performances of the season as they came out victorious in a top of the table Yorkshire Men’s League clash at Newsome Panthers.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Newsome went into the Premier Division match in first place with Fryston in second, but it was the Warriors who ran out convincing 36-14 winners to keep their title bid very much alive.

Kieron Purdy opened the scoring for Fryston in the second minute when he dropped on the ball from a well weighted kick through from Kyle Cranswick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newsome replied in the 11th minute as centre Matteo Zaffino crashed over and with Finley Balbac adding the extras they were 6-4 ahead.

Kyle Cranswick was man of the match for Fryston Warriors against Newsome Panthers.Kyle Cranswick was man of the match for Fryston Warriors against Newsome Panthers.
Kyle Cranswick was man of the match for Fryston Warriors against Newsome Panthers.
Most Popular

Their lead was only brief, however, as Fryston dominated the rest of the first half with tries from Rhys Owen, Kyle Cranswick, Lewis Birdsall plus two conversions kicked by Leyton Davies giving them a big lead of 20-4.

Newsome scored just before half-time with Kristian Burns getting over the whitewash for an unconverted try and it was 20-10 at half-time.

The Panthers then scored first in the second half with James Wallace going over, but the try was not converted and it was to prove their last score.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the Warriors who went on to dominate the rest of the game with Connor Jordan crossing, followed by Aaron Barlow.

Cranswick scored his second try and Davies kicked two more conversions to make the final score 36-14.

Fryston man of the match, sponsored by Metol Depot, went to Kyle Cranswick.

The Warriors travel to play fourth-placed King Cross Park this Saturday.

Read More
Fryston Warriors emerge as winners on emotional day at Westgate Common
Related topics:Fryston WarriorsNewsome PanthersFryston