Latest signing Lara Dalby and Wakefield Trinity Ladies share big ambitions

Lara Dalby is aiming high with Wakefield Trinity Ladies RL.

Dalby is full of confidence after making her Super League debut for the club at the back end of last year. Now, with a permanent contract signed and the fire in her belly, the full-back has big aspirations for 2022, which are being matched by Trinity who have substantially strengthened their squad ahead of the new season

“I have big ambitions and want to achieve big things within Super League this season,” she explained.

“You can see, in the offseason, how Wakefield has made significant changes to make sure we do get to where we need to be. I want to help the team with my hard work and determination as well as encouraging others to do the same.”

Kacey Davies is one of several signings from Halifax Panthers to make the move to Wakefield Trinity Ladies RL for the 2022 season.

Lara has had no problems settling in.

She added: “The team is beginning to feel like a family, all the new faces that have joined feel like they have always been there and I’m so excited to play alongside all of the girls when the season commences.

“My personal goals are to keep developing as a player. I am still very young, so looking to learn off the more experienced players on the team. I want to keep pushing myself and the others around me.”

Dalby is Wakefield’s seventh new signing in the last week, following Nataliina Romano, Jade Key, Cassy Lawson, Leonie Lawson, Hebe Forbes and Kacey Davies through the door at the Be Well Support Stadium.

Romano, Key, Cassy and her sister Leonie have joined from Hull FC while Forbes and Davies have arrived from Halifax Panthers.

Davies, who played for Trinity towards the end of last season and has now penned a deal that will see her spend the forthcoming year with the club, is also loving life at Wakefield.

She told the club's website: “I loved playing at the club in 2021, and, although I only played a few of the last games of the season, I found I learnt so much in such a small amount of time.

“There was no doubt I would accept the offer if I was allowed to play in 2022.

“My goals for the season are to improve myself as a player, get stronger and be a great teammate and the best version of myself.

“I also aim to help my team during my time at Wakefield by always putting in maximum effort to achieve goals I need to improve as a player.”

Davies will be part of a squad with a potentially winning mixture of youth and experience.

She added: “It honestly feels like the squad has been together for years. Everyone is friendly and gets on, the atmosphere at training is immense and it’s an amazing environment to be in.