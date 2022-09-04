Lee Radford speaks of pride at Castleford Tigers' efforts in play-offs decider at Leeds Rhinos
Head coach Lee Radford was “incredibly proud” of his patched up Castleford Tigers side despite their season ending in dramatic fashion with narrow defeat in the play-offs decider with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.
Injury-hit Tigers, with no specialist half-backs, looked to be heading for sixth place in Betfred Super League and the play-offs when they incredibly – and deservedly – led 8-0 with less than eight minutes left.
But a penalty followed by a try set off by a forward pass missed by the officials and another one on the very last play of the game saw Rhinos snatch a 14-8 win, leaving Tigers in seventh, one place outside the play-offs.
In the circumstances it was a huge effort from the Tigers and was a big contrast to the poor display against Salford in the last home game on Monday.
Radford said: “Although we didn’t achieve our season goal, with all that’s been thrown at us and the challenges we’ve overcome, I’m incredibly proud of them.
“We’ve had plenty of time to reflect and review and analyse what was needed this week,
“I said it would be a crime if the season ended with a performance the same as Monday’s, but it didn’t.
“We had an unbelievable effort and commitment to one another. When you’ve given everything and there’s nothing left, you can sometimes accept that.
“Nobody likes losing, everybody wants to get in the six, but if you’re not going to get there, this was probably the way to do it.”
An error-ridden first half ended scoreless and Radford added: “I thought it was a poor quality game in terms of skill and execution, but it was exciting. Unfortunately, we just ran out of gas.”
Radford singled out Mahe Fonua, Derrrell Olpherts and Bureta Faraimo and described teenage hooker Cain Robb’s performance as “phenomenal”.
He added: “I watched him play reserves last week and some of the stuff he did was exactly what we were asking for from our defensive structures. He came and did that today.”