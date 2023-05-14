Leeds Marathon: 30 pictures from an emotional day as Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow take part in first race
It’s been a special day in Leeds as thousands of people turned out to take part in the city’s first marathon in 20 years.
Thousands more lined the streets around the city to cheer on those running in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which set off from Headingley Stadium this morning (Sunday).
The new marathon takes inspiration from fundraising challenges undertaken by Rob’s former teammate and friend Kevin Sinfield, who has worked alongside Rob and his family to raise awareness and funds to support those affected by the condition, with his various marathon challenges helping to raise millions.
There was a hugely emotional moment when Kevin picked up Rob from the specially-designed wheelchair that he had pushed him around the 26.2 mile course in and carried him over the finishing line.
Sunday’s event, plus the Leeds Half Marathon which also took place on Sunday, has already surpassed the £1m fundraising mark.
Below is a gallery of 30 pictures from an incredible day in Leeds: