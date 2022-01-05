Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers renew dual-registration partnership for 2022

HEAD COACH: Brian McDermott. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The clubs have had a long-standing relationship but were unable to make use of dual-reg last campaign due to Covid-19 protocols, as players from different clubs were not allowed to mix with different training groups in a bid to slow the potential spread of the virus.

When not selected for Leeds, Rovers will be able to call on any of the Rhinos’ top 20 squad members as well as Jack Broadbent, Sam Walters and Levi Edwards.

Rhinos head coach Richard Agar is “extremely pleased” a number of his players will be able to get game time at Rovers this season, with the Championship side eyeing promotion to Super League.

HEAD COACH: Richard Agar. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “It was only a few years ago when Ash Handley and Harry Newman were playing for Featherstone and the experience they gained certainly helped their development.

“Clearly, Featherstone Rovers will be vying for promotion this year so we are extremely pleased for our players to develop in such a strong, professional environment.”

Rovers boss, Brian McDermott hopes the renewal of the partnership will give his side the required strength in depth to mount a promotion challenge.

He added: “I was around at the outset of the partnership between both clubs so I understand how both parties can benefit strongly from this partnership.

"The Championship will be a long, hard season so we know that this relationship will give us the strength in depth we will need to enable us to meet those challenges.”