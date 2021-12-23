Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: Ticket update and details of live stream for Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge
Seated tickets remain available for Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, but standing areas are now sold out.
The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge has been made all-ticket, with a capacity of 9,999, to avoid the need for fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for coronavirus before entering the stadium.
Tickets can still be booked by logging on to tickets.therhinos.co.uk or calling 0371 423 1315.
A discount for Rhinos 2021 and 2022 members is available until midnight on Christmas Day, subject to availability.
The game will be streamed live on the RFL’s Our League platform - via the rugby-league.com website, priced at £4.95 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day or £10 on the morning of the game.
A full game replay will be available after the match for £4.95.