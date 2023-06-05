News you can trust since 1852
Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions in NCL drop zones after suffering defeats

Lock Lane dropped into the relegation places in the Premier Division of the Impact Performance National Conference League after they were edged out 34-28 by Leigh Miners Rangers.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 5th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Sam Pilkington scored a try and five goals as the Miners ended a five-match losing run with their other touchdowns coming from Lewis Grimes, Marco Williamson, Jack Hamer, Callum Disley and Liam Kenyon.

Lane missed out despite two tries and two goals by Mason Hare, with Calum Butler, Chris Siddons and Karl Robinson adding touchdowns and Conner Turner kicking a couple of conversions.

Lock Lane will be looking to climb the table this Saturday when they travel to play Siddal who are just one point above them.

Chris Siddons was a try scorer for Lock Lane against Leigh Miners Rangers.Chris Siddons was a try scorer for Lock Lane against Leigh Miners Rangers.
Featherstone Lions are bottom of Division One following a 50-12 defeat to Thornhill Trojans who had not previously won a league game this season.

The Trojans were in control from the start against visitors who closed the scoring in each half, with Dean Gamble dotting down on 28 minutes and George Nuttall crossing on 78 minutes, Harley Axe improving both efforts.

Thornhill, though, led 26-6 at half-time, courtesy of tries by Josh Ward, Oliver Lightfoot, Ryan Mitchell and Joel Gibson, who went on to kick seven goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featherstone’s cause was not helped by second-half sin-binnings for Gamble and Liam Kay for dissent and James Metcalf (reckless contact).

Gibson went over again for the hosts with Travis Lumb dotting down and Mitchell emulating Gibson in completing a hat-trick .

Lions are away to Ince Rose Bridge this Saturday.

Featherstone Lions struggle in the heat but Lock Lane battle to impressive NCL w...
