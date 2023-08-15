In doing the double over their opponents – following a 26-16 success away earlier in the season – the Castleford team ended the visitors’ four-match winning run and leapfrogged them into seventh place, a point behind Thatto Heath Crusaders in the battle to make the play-offs.

Lock Lane – whose long-serving head coach Paul Couch is to step down at the end of the season – could yet see their stalwart out on a high on the evidence of their latest display.

They brushed aside the disappointment of conceding a try on nine minutes to Christian Ackroyd, which was converted by Joe Martin, and led 12-6 by half-time.

Nathan Fozzard kicked five goals for Lock Lane.

That advantage was secured with touchdowns for Dan Maskill and Craig Duncan, both of which were improved by Nathan Fozzard.

Fozzard nudged the home side further ahead with a penalty six minutes into the second half and although Siddal kept battling to try to get back into the game, Lane were in no mood to be denied.

Full-back Lewis Price, who was outstanding throughout and earned the man of the match, raced in for another Lane try on the hour.

Although Martin replied and improved his own effort, the second Siddal score that could have rescued the situation never came.

Instead it was the hosts who added to the scoring with Paul Brown forcing his way over with six minutes remaining. Fozzard kicked his fifth goal of the day and Lock Lane had a smart victory sealed.