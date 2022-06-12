The Castleford team have really had Thatto’s number this year as they also beat them in the Challenge Cup.

The visitors went in front on this occasion, in the ninth minute through Matty Norton, but found themselves 18-4 adrift at half-time, with Lane’s Calum Butler having converted tries by Danny Holmes, Dan Maskill and Chris Siddons.

Heath denied their hosts any further touchdowns and cut their deficit to four points through a brace for Corey Lee, with Sean Leicester adding a goal. But a penalty two minutes from time by Tom Egan gave Lane a 20-14 win and ended Thatto’s five-match winning run.

Lock Lane defeated Thatto Heath for the third time in 2022.

Lock Lane are at home to Siddal this Saturday.

Featherstone Lions eased away from the relegation zone in Division One with a 36-20 victory at cellar-dwellers Milford.

The hosts, who have yet to win this season, were only 24-20 behind before the Lions registered clinching tries by Sam Millard and Jake Roberts, with Liam Kay adding the last two of his four goals.

Prashant Veerasamy, Millard, Elliott Bell, Roberts and Jake Perkins had crossed earlier for Featherstone while Milford had been in contention through a Joe Lowes brace, tries by Rhys Greenall and Joe Tharme plus and two Jake Payne conversions.