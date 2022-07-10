Lock Lane let lead slip to lose out against Leigh Miners Rangers

The Castleford team had triumphed 38-24 at Leigh, but went down 36-28 in the return after having bounced back from 12 points down to lead 22-18 early in the second period.

The Miners, though, went eight points clear when Joe Connor and Adam Thomason steamed in. And although Lane got back into the frame with a Danny Sowerby try on 74 minutes, plus Nathan Fozzard’s fourth goal, Leigh sealed a win that keeps them clear of the drop-zone with a last-gasp touchdown for Noah Lancelott and Sam Pilkington landing his sixth goal from as many attempts.

Andrew Badrock, with a brace, and Lancelott had crossed in the first half for the Miners, while Lane had led through tries by Lewis Price, Rob Matomosi (twice) and Connor McGrath.

Nathan Fozzard kicked four goals in vain for Lock Lane against Leigh Miners Rangers.