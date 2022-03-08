Lock Lane lose out in opening National Conference game after venue switch

Nathan Fozzard was in action for Lock Lane in their first game of the new National Conference League season. Picture: Matthew Merrick

It was a tough first fixture for the Castleford outfit against the 2021 Grand Final runners-up, made tougher as the match was switched to Cumbria because of fire damage to the Lock Lane dressing rooms area.

Hornets signalled their intent on another title challenge with an impressive display, but although Lane were only ahead for a two-minute period early in the first half they were in the contest throughout.

Having bounced back from Connor Molyneaux’s opener with a brace for Bailey O’Connor they led 12-10, but held the advantage all too briefly.

Nevertheless they were still very much in the frame as the game headed towards the final quarter, Alfie Goddard and Callum Butler having crossed, with Nathan Fozzard booting his second goal, to be only 24-20 down.

Wath Brow, though, nosed six points clear with a Cole Walker-Taylor penalty and victory was sealed with a late brace for Peter Caddy, with Walker-Taylor firing his sixth goal against a side that had incurred yellow cards in the last six minutes for Lucas Moon (professional foul) and Butler (high tackle).