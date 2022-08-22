Lock Lane seal top three finish in National Conference top flight
Title contenders Lock Lane maintained their impressive run in the Premier Division of the National Conference League when they beat York Acorn 36-18.
Up against third from bottom opponents, the Castleford team completed the double, having beaten Acorn 44-14 at Thanet Road earlier in the campaign and they have now made sure of a top three finish.
Lane were in control for most of the contest and led 26-0 as the hour beckoned, courtesy of tries by Lucas Moon, Shaun Pick, Oli Bloomer and Connor McGrath.
Although the visitors hit back through a Matt Chilton brace, plus an Adam Endersby touchdown and three Ant Chilton conversions, the Castleford outfit stayed out of sight with Moon’s second try and a Jack Smith touchdown.
Their scoring was supplemented by Kyle Cranswick landing six conversions.
Lock Lane are without a game this week.
Featherstone Lions lost 38-12 as they could not prevent Kells from clinching promotion in Division One.
They had been edged 26-22 at the Millpond, but the return game was not so close.
The Cumbrians led 10-0, through tries by Kieran Fleming and Sam Murtagh, before Sam Wilkinson-Pycock responded a minute before the break.
Kells then took control, Jack Ainley, Jordan Burns and Mason Lewthwaite establishing a 28-6 lead.
Although Featherstone hit back through Jake Perkins, with Liam Kay again adding the extras, Burns and Murtagh sealed victory in the last four minutes, Ross Gainford landing his fifth goal.