Lock Lane stun NCL title hopefuls Rochdale Mayfield with nine-try show

The Castleford side stunned Premier Division opponents who had only lost once this season as they beat them 52-20.

Mayfield travelled to Castleford aiming to extend their winning sequence to nine games, but Lane, who were seeking to move up to a top six play-off spot and distance themselves from the relegation zone, have never been fazed by reputations.

The hosts were 22-0 up inside 25 minutes, thanks to the first two of three tries by Rob Matamosi, with Calum Butler and Shaun Pick also crossing.

Lewis Price scored two tries for Lock Lane against Rochdale Mayfield.

Although Mayfield hit back through Wayne English, Seta Tala, Joe Quanci and James McDaid, with Jordan Parr adding a couple of goals, the damage had been done.

Lock Lane stayed out of sight with two touchdowns for Lewis Price and tries for Oliver Bloomer and Butler, plus Matamosi’s hat-trick effort.