Lock Lane under 13s youngsters are champions of Yorkshire
Lock Lane ARL U13s were crowned the champions of Yorkshire in a thrilling cup final played at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:00 am
Not only have the Castleford team gone three seasons unbeaten, they have won the Yorkshire League’s Division One crown and now the Barla Yorkshire Cup.
They took on Greetland in the final and came out on top despite a rocky start as nerves took over and saw them 12-4 down at half-time.
Lane came out fighting in the second half, however, dug deep and pulled it back impressively to win 18-12.
Lock Lane U12s were also in the Yorkshire Cup final, but lost 14-0 to West Hull Raiders.