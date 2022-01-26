County champs Lock Lane U13s celebrate winning the BARLA Yorkshire Cup final at Featherstone Rovers’ ground.

Not only have the Castleford team gone three seasons unbeaten, they have won the Yorkshire League’s Division One crown and now the Barla Yorkshire Cup.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They took on Greetland in the final and came out on top despite a rocky start as nerves took over and saw them 12-4 down at half-time.

Lane came out fighting in the second half, however, dug deep and pulled it back impressively to win 18-12.