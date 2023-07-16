Lock Lane youngsters beat local rivals Featherstone Lions to reach Challenge Cup final

The Castleford team were on the ball straight away with a strong barnstorming run from Hetherington down the wing. The ball was then passed along the line to Sundin who went in for an early try that set Lane on the way to a 38-0 victory.

Brilliant hits from Whiteley, Nator, Barnes, Smith, Hetherington, Hosier, Mears and Adamson stopped the Lions in their tracks and Lane were back on the attack again as strong runs came from Toohey, Whiteley, Hosier, Mears, Singer, Kesik and Adamson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lovely little grubber kick from Mears led to Hosier collecting to smash over the line for the second try.

Lock Lane U14s reached the Challenge Cup final with a victory over Featherstone Lions U14s.

The Lions kept trying, but they were undone again when Hetherington’s run down the line paved the way and Smith’s great pass sent Adamson over for a try converted by Singer.

A Lions error then saw Hetherington grab the ball and score with Singer converting.

Whiteley, Hetherington, Nator, Hosier and Toohey combined to push Lions into touch on their next attack before Hosier added a further Lane try before half-time, which was improved by Singer to make it 26-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half brought more of the same with great defence from Lane forcing an error to give them possession. An amazing kick from Mears then set up Hetherington to score with Singer goaling.

Another try followed as Mears sent Adamson over and Singer tagged on the extras.