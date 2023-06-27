News you can trust since 1852
Lock Lane youngsters impress in attack and defence in Challenge Cup tie

The impressive Lock Lane U14s team were in great form again when they took on a hungry Emley Moor team in a Challenge Cup tie.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 27th Jun 2023, 18:01 BST- 2 min read

Hosier gave the Castleford side a flying start when opening the scoring with an unconverted try in the corner.

A strong effort from Kesik on his return after a long injury along with big efforts by Smith, Whiteley, Hetherington, Singer, Adamson, Barnes, and Hardy gave Sundin the space to run through.

Moor tried to hit back, but Lane’s defence was just too powerful, forcing numerous errors from them.

Lock Lane U14s were in winning form against Emley Moor U14s.Lock Lane U14s were in winning form against Emley Moor U14s.
Lock Lane U14s were in winning form against Emley Moor U14s.
Lane pushed forward again with Toohey going on a strong run down the wing and passing to Mears who scored under the sticks. Singer added the conversion.

Another Moor error saw Mears stealing the ball and running through the middle. An inside ball from Toohey shipped to Sundin then Hetherington to get onto the scoreboard and Singer added the goal.

Soon after Hosier scored his second, with the try improved by Singer to make it 22-0 at half-time.

An excellent start to the second half for Lane saw a barnstorming run from Dobson see Moor players knocked over like skittles. Toohey got the scoring under way again and Singer converted.

Brilliant passing along the line from Adamson, Smith and Sundin led to Uluilakeba scoring in the corner and Singer again landed the conversion.

Lane’s defence remained amazing in not letting their opponents past the 10-metre line, with fantastic efforts from Kesik, Hardy, Nator, Barney, Uluilakeba, Hosier and Smith.

Adamson shipped the ball to Sundin who went over under the sticks to give Singer an easy conversion.

Massive hits from Smith, Barnes, Mears, Adamson, Hardy, Hetherington, Kesik and Nator kept Moor at bay. Another try from Uluilakeba pushes Lane to 44 points before the referee blew for time early.

