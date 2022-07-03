Clayton took the teams off with Parkside leading 16-6 as he said he felt threatened by players.

Danny Sowerby scored Lane's only try in the 55 minutes the game lasted with Tom Egan kicking a conversion.

Lock Lane tweeted: "Bizarre scenes as the game ends very prematurely. Hunslet leading 16-6 at the time. Not quite sure what’s gone on."

Lock Lane had their National Conference League match at Hunslet Club Parkside abandoned.

It was disputed afterwards whether the referee had felt threatened by players of both teams or one of the sides and the National Conference League will now meet to discuss whether there will be punishments and if the result is to stand.

Featherstone Lions, meanwhile, saw their three-match winning run ended with a 46-12 defeat to West Bowling.

Bowling, who had lost 28-24 at the Millpond, offered a Lewis Taylor hat-trick, a Ben Heald brace and a try and seven goals by Harry Williams, with Richard Lumb and Jack Milburn also dotting down.