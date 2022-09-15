Lock Lane's season ends in play-offs disappointment

Lock Lane's Chris Siddons was red carded against Siddal. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Siddal will now travel to either Thatto Heath Crusaders or Wath Brow Hornets at the next stage of the Grand Final play-offs after prevailing 36-4 at Castleford.

Lane, who had beaten Siddal 26-24 at home and 34-10 away, struggled to contain the Halifax outfit in the match that mattered most.

But their challenge was not helped by the sending off of Chris Siddons on 28 minutes for an alleged head-butt.

Richard Pogson, who was a key figure with eight goals, landed a penalty in the 12th minute and converted Lewis Hosty’s try some four minutes later.

Lane responded midway through the first half through Craig Duncan, but Siddons’ exit proved to be pivotal.

Keenan Ramsden nipped over for Siddal as Siddons trudged off, Pogson improving, and two more Pogson penalties helped build an 18-4 interval lead, despite Jordan Andrade being shown a yellow card on 32 minutes for tripping.

The momentum continued in the second period with three unanswered tries – all converted by Pogson.

The first went to Edward Ainley, on 46 minutes, with Jack Georgiou and Gareth Blackburn also dotting down.

The sin-binning of Siddal’s Lewis Price four minutes from time for a reckless tackle came too late to help the hosts’ effort.