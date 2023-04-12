Lock Lane's spirited finish gives them hope but they are well beaten by Hunslet ARLFC
Lock Lane are still looking for their first win of the season in the Impact Performance National Conference League following a 44-12 Premier Division loss to title favourites Hunslet ARLFC.
Hunslet are back on top of the table, ahead of previous leaders West Hull on points’ difference, courtesy of their latest win, which came against a Lane outfit struggling so far to replicate their success of 2022.
The Castleford-based team could take comfort, though, from the fact that they finished the game well and showed spirit after they were trailing 44-0 with six minutes left.
Winger Mason Hare came up with the try of the match with a brilliant length of the field effort to give Lane their first points late in the game then the speedy Rob Matamosi also crossed the line to bring some consolation.
Hare added the conversions to give the final scoreline something of a more respectable look, but there was no denying the visitors’ superiority.
Hunslet had a key figure in outstanding second rower Ben Shulver who collected a hat-trick of tries as Hunslet made it four wins out of four in the league.
He opened the scoring in the seventh minute, with Jordan Gale adding the extras, and Craig McShane quickly followed suit.
Shulver and Harry Dodd added unconverted tries before the break, with former Lane half-back Danny Rowse making it 20-0 at the break with a late penalty.
Within six minutes of the restart Shulver had completed his hat-trick while winger Tyler Dargan was next to score as the one-way traffic continued.
Jack Briggs bagged two further tries, with Rowse landing his fifth goal, before the Castleford side earned plaudits with their resilient finish.
Lock Lane are back at home this Saturday when they take on York Acorn.
Featherstone Lions are also scheduled to return to action after a week off as they travel to play Clock Face Miners in the NCL Division One.