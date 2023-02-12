Fev ran in eight tries in a 46-22 triumph at the Millennium Stadium to add to the unanswered nine tries they scored at Keighley Cougars less than a week earlier.

And although Fax scored four tries of their own, courtesy of doubles from Lachlan Walmsley and James Woodburn-Hall, the home side - who had to cope with the sin-binning of McKenzie Yei - were never in any danger of not maintaining their 100 per cent successful start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game, Long said: “I was really happy with the effort and performance in the first half. I thought we set the tone of the game really well and stuck to the game plan.

Rovers head coach Sean Long said he was ‘really happy’ after Featherstone produced another dominant display to easily defeat Halifax Panthers.

“We knew they had threats across the board with their back five and we went in at half-time comfortable. Going down to 12 men hurt us a little bit but defending two sets on our line was an amazing effort to turn them away. We then went back down to the other end and scored so that was really pleasing.

“I was a little bit disappointed in conceding a couple of soft tries. That’s nothing to do with us, that is credit to Halifax and how well they played. I thought they upped it in the second half and we lacked a bit of concentration. There are always things you can work on in a game and that is one for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former Man of Steel was able to take plenty of positives out of the game. He said:

“The positives were the start of this game. We said to them last week that you can’t start the Halifax game how you finished it (Keighley). We had to reset and go again. I thought they did that. We actually stuck to the game plan which was good.

Sean Long praised middles James Lockwood, Gadwin Springer and Craig Kopczak, seen here being tackled by two Halifax Panthers players during the 46-22 victory.

“We kept Halifax to four scores. I’d liked it to have been two but they are a good team. Our defence was pretty good. We have got a talented bunch of lads and we just need to keep that effort up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were good today but we are not happy. We are still saying we want to improve and that is a good trait to have - as a club, as a team and as fans. We know we can get more out of this team.”

Although it was very much a strong team performance from Fev, Long did praise middles James Lockwood, Gadwin Springer and Craig Kopczak, as well as stand-off Johnathon Ford who was instrumental throughout.

“They set the tone of the game for us,” admitted Long. “And when you can bring Gadwin off and bring McKenzie Yei on, there’s not much difference. They are good leaders as well.

“What they do behind the scenes, helping me, I can’t complain. I have got a good set of lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been great, Fordy. He is very smart, very intelligent and he just understands the game really well. He has got so much control and tempo in how he plays and makes the right decisions.