Love Island star Jacques O'Neill returns to rugby league with Castleford Tigers

O’Neill was previously in the Tigers first team squad from 2019 to 2022 before becoming a nationally spoken about figure when appearing on ITV reality show Love Island.

The 23-year-old was previously regarded as a hot prodigy on the field as a proud product of the Castleford Academy, featuring 29 times for the first team, scoring three tries after making his debut in 2019.

Injury held up his progress before he opted to appear on the TV show, but O’Neill is keen to get back to match sharpness again now with the Tigers.

Jacques O’Neill is preparing to return to Super League with Castleford Tigers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He will link back up with the Tigers from May 2 due to work commitments and told castlefordtigers.com: “I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys.

"Hopefully, in the near future, I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

“I’ve always wanted to play rugby again; it’s never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.”

After departing Love Island in the summer of last year, the club and its supporters offered their support, which is something that Jacques is incredibly thankful for.

“The support from the Cas fans when I left the show was absolutely massive to me. When I came down to the Jungle for the first time and everyone was there supporting me, it meant so much.

“I can’t thank them enough and hopefully I can get out on the field soon and repay them for that support that they’ve shown me.”

O’Neill’s last appearance in a Castleford shirt came in September 2021 and he is relishing the possibility of running out for the club he started representing at just 16 years of age.

He added: “To be able to run out at a packed-out Jungle again will be a bit mad. I absolutely can’t wait to get started.”

Newly appointed Cas head coach Andy Last is happy to have O’Neill back on board.

He said: “He’s a player who I’ve spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island.

"He’s a bubbly character and I’ve had the privilege of coaching against him. He’s very aggressive and he moves quickly. He’s certainly a player when he’s fit and he’s on the field he can influence a game.