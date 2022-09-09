Mahe Fonua on his 'easy' decision to stay with Castleford Tigers

The centre or winger is delighted that the Tigers have triggered a one-year extension of his contract, keeping him at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the 2023 season.

A further third-year option to retain Fonua’s services at Castleford also exists.

The 29-year-old Tongan international has been an ever-present in his first season with Cas, featuring in all 29 matches, scoring five tries and setting up a further four.

Mahe Fonua was an ever present for Lee Radford's Castleford Tigers side in 2022. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Sponsored by Trinity House Orthodontics, the two-time Challenge Cup winner and Super League Dream Team member says he feels at home at Castleford.

He told castlefordtigers.com: “I’m really excited, it was an easy choice for me and I’m very grateful that the club felt the same way.

“I feel like I’ve found my feet again and got that fire in my belly again here at Castleford, so I’m thrilled to be here for another year and hopefully we can have plenty more good moments together.

“Going into 2023 I hope to have a consistent year and we’ll be fighting to get some silverware.”

Back in June, Mahe represented Tonga as part of the Combined Nations All Stars against England in a mid-season international and he has enjoyed other aspects in his first year at Wheldon Road.

He continued: “Being part of that Easter period and winning all three games that was pretty big, the atmosphere at all our home games, every time we play at The Jungle there’s always a good turnout for us and I love the atmosphere the fans provide when we run out.

"The teammates too that I’ve made this past season - those are the things that stand out to me.”

Fonua is also pleased to be working under head coach Lee Radford, with who he won two Challenge Cups previously at Hull.

He added: “I’ve said it before, it was an easy decision for me to come over and link up with Radford, I think he gets the best footy out of me.

"To be playing under him again, it’s going to be another good experience and I’m very grateful.

“I’ve been part of a good squad this year and some of the boys that are coming in next year I’m excited to play alongside them. We should be able to ruffle some feathers in the competition next year with the squad that we’ve got.”

Radford has been pleased with Fonua’s effort this year.

He said: “The biggest compliment I can pay to Mahe is that previously you would get an eight out of ten performance from him but then a three out of ten the week after. I think he is a steady seven and a half every week and I think that is a credit to him for the work he’s doing off the field and how settled he feels at the club as well.

“I really enjoy working with Mahe, always have, and I’m really glad personally that we are getting the best out of him.

"He’s a recognisable character and I think he is a known face in Super League, you name Mahe Fonua to a rugby fan 90 per cent would know who he is.