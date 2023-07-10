Marcus Hare on target with late goal to clinch thrilling Lock Lane NCL victory
The Dockers had recovered from 12-0 adrift on 11 minutes to lead 19-12 late into the final quarter.
George Grasby, who had sparked the rally six minutes before the break, continued the fightback with his second try and Hull went in front for the first time when Louis Sheriffe dotted down five minutes later, Dan Suddaby adding his third conversion.
Suddaby landed a field goal on 64 minutes to open a seven-point gap, but Lane immediately pegged the visitors back to a single point with a try and goal by Hare, paving the way for the latter’s match-winner.
Hare had earlier crucially improved Lane’s opening tries, by Tommy Newbould and Danny Sowerby.
Lane are now only a point adrift of the play-off spots, in seventh position, ahead of their next game this Saturday when they can climb into the top six if successful away to York Acorn.