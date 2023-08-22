News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Mark Applegarth vows that Wakefield Trinity will fight on until it's mathematically impossible

​Head coach Mark Applegarth is rallying his troops and reassuring fans, insisting that the relegation fight is far from over despite Wakefield Trinity’s 28-12 defeat to Castleford Tigers.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

​The hugely disappointing result in the relegation four-pointer left Trinity two points behind the Tigers with an inferior points difference as well and makes the fight that bit harder.

But Applegarth is certainly not thinking of throwing in the towel having already overseen a mid-season revival when many had written his side off for 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "It’s not over yet. It’s obviously given Castleford a bit of wind between the sails, but there’s five games to go yet and we definitely won’t be giving up.

Wakefield Trinity's Innes Senior is stopped by Castleford Tigers tacklers. Photo by Simon HallWakefield Trinity's Innes Senior is stopped by Castleford Tigers tacklers. Photo by Simon Hall
Wakefield Trinity's Innes Senior is stopped by Castleford Tigers tacklers. Photo by Simon Hall
Most Popular

"We’re confident (on escaping the drop). We’ve been six points behind before and we still have faith in ourselves – that’s not changed.

"Obviously we’d like to be on the other end of the result, but one thing I do know about the group is that they won’t be giving in until it’s mathematically impossible.

“It hurts, but we’ll speak about the togetherness we showed when we were six behind and we'll dig into that and come back all guns blazing against Salford on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It does sting, but both teams will be going at it until it’s mathematically impossible.”

Read More
Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward: Wakefield win 'has given us a little bit of a...

Applegarth had no complaints over the result nor the bad luck that saw a try controversially chalked off in the first half.

He added: “I thought we had our chances to win it, but Castleford probably handled it better in the 80 minutes. They took their chances when they got them.

“In the second half we were chasing the game a little and our last passes weren't sticking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Cas were more clinical for that 80 minutes, but we're not giving up hope, there's still a lot of rugby to be played.

"You’ve just got to focus on the next week. You can’t afford to get too caught up in it all – you’ve got to go right this is where we need to improve and onto the next one and keep that togetherness.

"We had enough opportunities to win and we obviously didn’t take them. We need to address that first and foremost then we’ll go from there.”

Related topics:Wakefield TrinityCastleford TigersCastlefordSalford