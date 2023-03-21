Mason Hare keeps cool to earn Lock Lane a point after a thrilling late fightback against Wath Brow Hornets

The Castleford side looked destined for defeat when Liam Mattinson notched his second try for the Hornets eight minutes from time, Sam Curwen’s second goal forging a 16-6 lead.

But with two minutes left Robbie Newton dotted down to peg the Cumbrians back to six points. And, with the seconds ticking away, Nathan Carter crossed in the corner to give Mason Hare the chance to kick the levelling conversion.

Hare, coolness personified, slammed the goal over to bring the curtain down on a 16-16 thriller.

Chris Siddons was a try scorer for Lock Lane against Wath Brow Hornets. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Chris Siddons had nosed the Castleford outfit in front in the 11th minute, Hare improving, before Mattinson and Jay Weatherill replied for the Hornets, Curwen adding his first goal for a 10-6 interval advantage.

Lock Lane now travel to play Kells in their third league game this Saturday.

