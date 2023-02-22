At the start of the 2023 season Trinity have been installed as bookies favourites for relegation, but Lino – now in his third season at Wakefield – is confident there is enough talent within the squad and a strong team spirit to stave off any threat of the drop.

"We've got a close bunch of boys and it's up to us to prove people wrong,” he said.

"We're definitely a lot closer this year as a group. We've spoken about not being in that position again and we're going to work hard to make sure we're not.

Mason Lino kicks his fourth conversion in Wakefield Trinity's opening game of the new season against Catalans Dragons. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"We've just got to block out the outside noise and worry about us.

"We have spoken about trying to get a few wins under our belt in the first month of footy to get the season going.

"The first four to six weeks will be big for our season. The goal is to find consistency in our performances. Last year and the years before we've been inconsistent which isn't good enough at this level."

Lino is enjoying working under new head coach Mark Applegarth.

He explained: "He's been great. Mash is Mash – he's never lost his personality which is pretty cool.

"Mash is obviously tough and wants us to play a tough style of footy. It's going to be a learning curve for us throughout the year, but the boys are really buying into his ideas and we're feeling pretty fit.

"Losing Milky and the senior boys who were here for a long time was tough but I've got to step up. I'm going to do that for these boys and Mash too.

"It's a whole new team now really. The whole imports group that was here before has moved on now so it's up to us to get the club higher up the table."

Lino is in the last year of a three-year deal with Trinity and would like to stay on beyond 2023.

He added: "I've had a clear focus from the start of pre-season to get my body right and have a good start to the season. If I can do that, the contract stuff should look after itself.

"I'd 100 per cent like to stay here. We've got a good crew going so I'm definitely open to looking at staying.

"Me and my family really enjoy it here. It would be nice if it was a bit warmer then maybe the bills would go down!