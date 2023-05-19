Mason Lino happy to show loyalty to Wakefield Trinity by signing new deal
Mason Lino has spoken about his loyalty to Wakefield Trinity after agreeing a new deal to stay with the club for a further three years.
Trinity have confirmed that half-back Lino has put pen to paper on a new contract to keep him at Belle Vue until the end of the 2026 campaign.
Lino, 29, who joined Trinity ahead of the 2021 season, quickly became a fans’ favourite with his quick thinking and running threat.
In his first season he also went past Hazam El-Mazri’s record for successive conversions across the NRL and Super League with 36.
Lino is delighted to commit to the club and ready to play a big part in Trinity’s rebuild on and off the field.
He said: “I’m really happy to have my future secured. It definitely wasn’t a hard decision for me and this club showed faith in me three years ago when other clubs didn’t, so I want to show some loyalty to them.
“What the club are trying to build towards is something I want to be a part of. I enjoy being around the group and we’ve got a great bunch of boys. Whilst I know we’re not where we need to be at the minute, as a group we are working hard and I have the utmost faith that we can turn this season around.”
Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth is pleased to have Lino on board for the next three seasons.
He said: “To get Mason signed up for the next three years is brilliant news for the club.
“He’s been outstanding to work with and he’ll be a vital part of our rebuild moving forward, not only for his playing ability but for who he is as a person.
“I know Mason is excited to be a massive part in our future and, as a club, we are certainly delighted to get this over the line.”
Trinity, meanwhile, have put a statement out about the departure of assistant coach James ford.
It read: “The club very recently became aware that James had agreed to join Featherstone Rovers for the 2024 season and after considering all the circumstances, we have agreed with James that he should leave with immediate effect.
"Wakefield Trinity naturally wishes to thank James for the hard work and enthusiasm he has brought to his role and wish him well in the future.
“Options within our coaching team are being considered and further announcements will follow as and when any decisions are made.”