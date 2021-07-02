Max Jowitt, with ball, celebrates a try against Catalans in April. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The 24-year-old Trinity academy product made his debut in 2014 and has scored 24 tries in 81 appearances.

Jowitt, who can also fill in at stand-off or on a wing, was handed Trinity's number one jersey in the off-season.

“I’m really happy to be staying at this club and with this team for the next few years," the former Stanley Rangers junior said.

“Being a Wakefield lad and supporting them home and away when I was younger made it an easy decision for me, to be honest.

“I’m just really enjoying my rugby at the minute and love being a part of this club so I’m excited to see what the next few years can bring.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester is "delighted Max Jowitt will remain at the club for the next few years".

He said: “Max is a real talent and has been in great form for us this season.