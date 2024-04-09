McKenzie Yei departs as Featherstone Rovers look to bounce back from successive defeats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The strong running Yei often made an impact off the bench last year as Rovers blew away the opposition on their way to the top of the table finish.

After signing in time for the start of the 2023 season Yei quickly became a fan favourite with his bulldozing runs and no nonsense defence and he was retained by the club when many more of last year’s first team squad was not kept on due to financial pressures.

But the Papua New Guinea international forward has been plagued by injury so far in 2024 and is now taking some time away from Rugby League to focus on his rehabilitation.

McKenzie Yei in action for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

In his time at Featherstone Yei made 20 appearances and scored five tries.

Rovers head coach James Ford explained the decision for Yei to leave Post Office Road, saying: “I have really enjoyed working with McKenzie and I know that the fans have enjoyed watching him play.

“He’s been a real favourite on and off field.

"Unfortunately, after picking up a knee injury, he’s not quite nailed his rehab.

Connor Jones takes on the Bradford Bulls defence in the 24-14 defeat for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

"He’s going to spend some time away from rugby to complete that and we wish him the very best.”

Yei paid tribute to the Rovers fans who backed him in his time with the club.

He said: “I would like to say thank you for everything that the club and the fans have given me during my time here.

“I’ve always felt the love from you all, either on and off the field, and I’ll always be a flatcapper!”

In their statement the club said: “McKenzie has been a great team player for the club, both on and off the field and we wish him nothing but the best for the future.”

Featherstone, meanwhile, have been left in ninth place in this year’s Championship table after suffering back to back home defeats.