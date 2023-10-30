Michael Shenton joins his former Castleford Tigers boss at Wakefield Trinity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shenton, 37, has joined from Hull FC where he has enjoyed success in the last 12 months in his role as head of emerging talent – his first backroom staff role after ending his playing career.

And he brings considerable playing experience and success from his playing career with Shenton being one of the most outstanding centres of the Super League era representing Castleford Tigers for many years and captaining them in their most successful period.

He also played for St Helens and gained international honours, representing England on 12 occasions.

Wakefield Trinity's new assistant coach Michael Shenton. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Shenton is teaming up again with Powell who was his head coach when at the Tigers as they reached a Grand Final and two Challenge Cup finals.

Powell is delighted to have his former star player helping him with the coaching in the years ahead at Wakefield.

He said: “Michael Shenton is the most impressive young coach in the game I believe.

"Everyone I have spoken to about him since I got the Wakefield job was gushing in the praise of the job he has done in developing young players at Hull and also the way he presents himself.

"‘Obviously I know him having worked with him as a player, he’s one of the best professionals I have seen and he will bring all of that knowledge that he developed to the coaching table.