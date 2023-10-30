News you can trust since 1852
Michael Shenton joins his former Castleford Tigers boss at Wakefield Trinity

​Wakefield Trinity have upped their Castleford connection with the appointment of Michael Shenton as assistant coach to head coach Daryl Powell.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 30th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read
Shenton, 37, has joined from Hull FC where he has enjoyed success in the last 12 months in his role as head of emerging talent – his first backroom staff role after ending his playing career.

And he brings considerable playing experience and success from his playing career with Shenton being one of the most outstanding centres of the Super League era representing Castleford Tigers for many years and captaining them in their most successful period.

He also played for St Helens and gained international honours, representing England on 12 occasions.

Wakefield Trinity's new assistant coach Michael Shenton. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comWakefield Trinity's new assistant coach Michael Shenton. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Shenton is teaming up again with Powell who was his head coach when at the Tigers as they reached a Grand Final and two Challenge Cup finals.

Powell is delighted to have his former star player helping him with the coaching in the years ahead at Wakefield.

He said: “Michael Shenton is the most impressive young coach in the game I believe.

"Everyone I have spoken to about him since I got the Wakefield job was gushing in the praise of the job he has done in developing young players at Hull and also the way he presents himself.

"‘Obviously I know him having worked with him as a player, he’s one of the best professionals I have seen and he will bring all of that knowledge that he developed to the coaching table.

"I have no doubt he will be a head coach of the future and will be an outstanding acquisition for Wakefield Trinity in the coming years.”

