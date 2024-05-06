Mike McMeeken signing is a statement of intent says Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell
The Belle Vue club have already started their 2025 recruitment drive with a real statement signing securing England international forward Mike McMeeken on a four-year deal.
McMeeken is no stranger to West Yorkshire, having made his mark initially with local rivals Castleford Tigers before moving on to Catalans Dragons, and he will be returning to work under head coach Daryl Powell who took a punt of him when with the Tigers after spotting the forward’s potential at London.
Originally a back rower, but more recently performing to a high standard as a prop, Basingstoke-born 29-year-old McMeeken has become a key player for title challengers Catalans and his signing for Trinity is seen as a real confidence booster for the Wakefield club in their bid to become challengers for honours themselves.
McMeeken was one of England's top performers in the series whitewash of Tonga and also played in the Grand Final with the Dragons.
"I think Mike’s acquisition is a statement of intent from the club," said Trinity head coach Powell.
"He is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and has grown even more since his time in Catalans as a player and as a leader.
"He is an unbelievable player to build a team around and with the pack that we are building at the club his addition is an outstanding piece of recruitment.
"I look forward to working with him again in the Trinity colours as we drive towards establishing Wakefield as a premier club in British rugby league."
McMeeken said: "I am thrilled to be joining this new-look Wakefield team in 2025. From having a good conversation with Powelly about the direction that the club is going in, it’s a journey that I was extremely keen to be a part of.
"Since Matt’s takeover of the club, I’ve heard nothing but good things both on and off the field.
"It’s great to see that the fans have shown their loyalty by getting behind the team and turning up in their thousands to games.
"I am really excited for this new challenge and building something special at this club with so much history."