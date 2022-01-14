McShane, Betfred Super League’s 2020 Man of Steel, has taken over from long-serving skipper Michael Shenton, who retired at the end of last season.

The England hooker joined Tigers in 2015 and Radford, who will see his side in action for the first time when they visit York City Knights on Sunday, admitted: “It was an easy decision.”

He said: “His leadership qualities, his performances and what he does on the fields ticks a lot of boxes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McShane, right, running alongside Tigers physio Matty Crowther. Picture by Melanie Allatt Photography.

“The respect he has in the group and the influence he has on the group as well - he is a good player, a good bloke away from the game and a good sounding board for me.”

Radford expects McShane to lead “by example”. He added: “He does everything right, how he is around the environment and how he is with young blokes.

“His leadership qualities are very much by what he does rather than what he says, but when he speaks people listen.”

With McShane set for a long season, potentially culminating in the World Cup, he will not feature on Sunday. Liam Watts (slight hamstring strain) and Jordan Turner will also be left out of the squad at York.

Lee Radford. Picture by Melanie Allatt Photography/Castleford Tigers.

Of Tigers’ long-term casualties, Sosai Feki (Achilles) could be available in March and Callum McLelland (knee) in February or March. Jacques O’Neill (hamstring) is now running and could be back playing in March.