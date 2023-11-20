Nathan Massey aims to put his experience to good use at Featherstone Rovers
After spending all his rugby league career with neighbours Castleford Tigers – aside from loan spells at several clubs when a young player – the 34-year-old forward has stepped down a division to throw in his all with Rovers in the Championship in 2024.
He has decided to go with Featherstone despite an initial deal being negotiated to join the club if they were to gain promotion to the top flight.
"I had committed with Super League in mind, but I wanted to commit to the project moving forward even though the club is still in the Championship,” said Massey.
"I’ll be one of the older heads in the squad, I’ve had the luxury of playing in a Grand Final and two Challenge Cup finals so hopefully that experience I’ve got I can pass on to the younger lads in the squad who are starting out in their career.
"It’s obviously different coming to a part-time environment, but it’s one I’m looking forward to and I’m ready to grasp with both hands.
"I think with the squad assembled here we are going to be right up there and challenging.”
Massey added: "I did spend a little bit of time here on loan and I’ve had a couple of loan spells when I was younger so I know the physicality of the Championship and I know it’s a high level of rugby.
"It’s probably just a tad slower than Super League, but physicality-wise there’s not much difference and it’s looking like a really strong competition this year with clubs signing well. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”