National Conference: Sin-binnings prove costly for Normanton Knights and Eastmoor Dragons

Heworth, who were 10-4 ahead at that stage, had stretched their lead to 26-4 by the time Tyson returned, and went on to win the National Conference League match 40-18 with the help of four Billy Sturdy tries.

Adam Dent crossed twice, with Danny Allen and Fraser West popping in and George Elliott kicking four goals.

The Knights had to settle for two tries and a goal by Charlie Barker, while Liam Sheridan and Connor Wilson also raced over for tries.

Defeat saw Normanton slip down to sixth in Division Two with four wins and three losses. This Saturday they make the short travel to play Dewsbury Celtic.

Four sin-binnings proved costly for Eastmoor Dragons as they went down 42-6 to title-chasing Oldham St Annes in Division Three.

The Dragons were 16-6 down when Robbie Powell was sin-binned on 37 minutes for a high tackle, in a case of mistaken identity. When Jordan Oxley owned up, the referee reportedly declined to relent, and sin-binned Oxley for dissent.

Lewi Bayliss, meanwhile, was yellow-carded early in the second half for a professional foul, Oxley copping another sin-binning for talking out of turn.

Bayliss crossed for Eastmoor’s only try and Jamie Deal added the extras.