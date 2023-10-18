National Cup triumph for brilliant Bronte Barbarians
The U15 National Cup final was played at Bradford's Odsal Stadium, and lived up to its billing, delivering thrilling rugby league action for the fans in attendance.
The two teams had locked horns twice earlier in the year, each emerging victorious once, setting the stage for a winner take all final.
From the opening whistle, Bronte took control with their relentless pressing defence immediately forcing a mistake from the Hornets.
Caitlin Baker was exceptional in kick returns, exhibiting her prowess in returning the ball with interest.
She also displayed solid defensive work on the edges, contributing significantly to Bronte's dominance.
Ava Whiteley broke the deadlock after captain Grace Tonks provided a crucial assist and Lexie Hagues added the conversion.
Bronte's brutal defence continued to apply pressure, leading to more errors from the Hornets and ever lively centre Whiteley’s quick thinking brought her a second try.
The battle in the middle of the park was intense, with exceptional performances from Tiegan, Heidi, and Diamond, providing a solid platform for the Barbarians’ halves.
Full-back Chloe Kemp, with her leadership from the back, masterfully led the team round the field and her critical last-minute tackle saved a try.
Despite their best efforts, the Hornets struggled to handle Bronte's relentless pressure and went 16-0 down when Eva Green executed a smart scoot for another try, with Lexi again converting.
Kiera and Abi on the right-hand side added to the team's great performance, displaying strong defensive skills and endless go-forward in possession.
The second half saw a resurgence from the Hornets as their hooker raced over after a clever show-and-go move.
However, Bronte were not ready to relinquish control. Captain Tonks turned provider once more, setting up Whiteley for her hat-trick try after a beautifully executed team move.
Niamh Dawson further extended Bronte's lead, capitalising on a fantastic offload from Tonks who earned herself a third assist of the afternoon.
The Barbarians' relentless forward momentum and staunch defence created the platform for Green's second try, as a quick play of the ball put her on the front foot for a smart try in the corner.
In the dying moments of the game, the Hornets were rewarded for their never say die efforts as they managed a late consolation try, but they were well beaten 28-10.
Eva Green was player of the match while the Barbarians celebrated their second piece of silverware this year.
The girls’ attention now turns to the upcoming Wakefield Cup final, as they aim to continue their winning streak and add more glory to their already outstanding season.