National RL Conference: Eastmoor Dragons hold on for first win of season

Eastmoor Dragons goal kicker Adie Mulcahy.

The Dragons recorded a 28-24 success after bossing the first half, despite having Ryan Denton sin-binned for tripping.

They led 24-6 at the break with tries by Davey Burns, Reece Nicholson, Jacob McDermott and Alfie Goddard, all of which were converted by Adie Mulcahy.

Batley, who had been limited to an Aaron James touchdown, traded tries on the restart, Max Clark crossing before Jamie Bell dotted down for Eastmoor.

The home team were reduced to 12 men when Gavin Davis was sent-off for alleged use of the elbow on 52 minutes, but they produced a strong finish with James scoring his second try and Josh Scrutton also going over, while Declan Tomlinson completed a four-goal contribution.

But it was not quite enough as Eastmoor took their first win of the season. They host Shaw Cross Sharks this Saturday.

Normanton Knights were edged out 32-24 at Milford in a Cross League match.

Although never behind, Milford were only 26-18 ahead before effectively sealing victory with a Kieran Wilyman try on 70 minutes.

Sam Best, who had already converted touchdowns by Rhys Greenhall, Ryan O’Connor, Ben Brown and Corey Challenger, landed his sixth goal.

The Knights, who had posted a Danny Barker brace and a Craig Wright effort, had the last word with a consolation score by Adam Banwell, with Charlie Barker landing his fourth conversion from as many attempts.